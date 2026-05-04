Ladies have their day in Estepona

Tony Bryant Estepona 04/05/2026 a las 14:22h.

The International Theatre Studio (ITS) is presenting its spring performance at the Hotel TRH Paraiso, Estepona, between Friday 8 and Sunday 10 May, a show in which secrets are spilled with champagne and friendships are tested to the limit.

Set in a fish factory in Hull, Ladies’ Day follows four hardworking women who decide to break from their everyday lives and enjoy a glamorous trip to Royal Ascot. What starts as a light-hearted escape quickly unfolds into a day filled with laughter, surprising revelations and unexpected turns. Beneath its humour, the story offers a warm and uplifting exploration of friendship, bravery, and the courage to imagine a life beyond the ordinary.

This lively production promises colourful costumes, music and a “wonderful sense of fun, transporting audiences from the factory floor to the excitement of the racecourse”.

Written by Amanda Whittington, one of the UK’s most frequently performed playwrights, Ladies’ Day has become one of today’s most loved contemporary stage comedies.

Director Sheila Mellor said, “What makes this play so special is its warmth and humour. It celebrates friendship and reminds us that it’s never too late to take a chance or change your life.”

Tickets for the performance, which starts at 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm), cost 22 euros (19.50 euros to ITS members) and are available from

www.internationaltheatrestudio.org