Israel Fernández, Aurora Vargas and El Pele to headline prestigious Ojén flamenco festival

SUR in English Málaga 29/07/2026 a las 17:03h.

Israel Fernández, Aurora Vargas and El Pele will headline the Castillo del Cante de Ojén festival on Saturday 1 August, with local flamenco dancer Fina La Churruca leading the event’s dance performances at one of Andalucía’s longest-running flamenco celebrations.

The event, one of the most prestigious festivals of its kind in Andalucía, will take place in the courtyard of the CEIP Los Llanos primary school.

The official presentation of the festival’s 51st edition took place recently at the headquarters of the Andalusian regional government delegation in Malaga. It was attended by the Andalusian government delegate in Malaga, Patricia Navarro; Ojén mayor Juan Merino; and flamenco dancer Fina La Churruca, who is part of this year’s line-up.

Authenticity and prestige

During the event, Navarro highlighted the Castillo del Cante as “one of the most important flamenco festivals of the Andalusian summer” and praised its ability to preserve the authenticity of flamenco after more than half a century of history. She said the festival had turned Ojén into an essential meeting point for flamenco fans and artists.

The regional government representative also recalled that some of the most influential figures in flamenco history have performed on the festival stage, including Camarón de la Isla, Carmen Linares and Fosforito, as well as more recent stars such as Estrella Morente, Miguel Poveda and Arcángel. Their appearances have helped establish the Castillo del Cante as one of Spain’s leading flamenco events.

Navarro also highlighted the special emotional significance of this year’s edition, which will include a tribute to Antonio Fernández Díaz, known as Fosforito, who recently died and was closely linked to the festival’s creation and development. She said remembering Fosforito meant recognising “a commitment to authenticity, passing on knowledge and a love for an art form that is part of our identity as a people”.

The Andalusian government delegate also reaffirmed the regional administration’s commitment to protecting and promoting flamenco as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. She said festivals such as the Castillo del Cante “represent the connection between tradition and the future, showcase the image of Andalucía and create opportunities for our municipalities”.

‘More alive than ever’

Ojén mayor Juan Merino highlighted the festival’s remarkable history following last year’s 50th anniversary celebrations, saying the Castillo del Cante “is more alive than ever” and has established itself as one of Andalucía’s leading flamenco festivals and a national benchmark.

Merino praised the artistic quality of this year’s 51st edition line-up, which will bring together established stars including Aurora Vargas and El Pele, alongside acclaimed performers such as Israel Fernández, dancer Fina La Churruca, singer Miguel Ángel Lara ‘El Canario’ accompanied by Manuel Jesús Carrillo, and guitarists Diego del Morao and El Perla.

The mayor also explained the meaning behind this year’s festival poster, created by Daniel Espada with photography by Juan Antonio Gómez and graphic design by Ricardo Barquín. The symbolic composition pays tribute to Ojén’s history, identity and roots through iconic elements including the town’s historic Aguardiente de Ojén (a distilled alcoholic spirit) and a century-old local house.

Merino also announced that the traditional Castillos de Oro awards will be presented during the festival, recognising people who have played a key role in strengthening the history of the Castillo del Cante and flamenco.

Strong public support

The mayor highlighted the strong public response to the event, with only a limited number of tickets remaining. He reminded that tickets can still be purchased at Ojén town hall, on www.malagaentradas.es or at the festival box office, and invited people from Malaga, Andalucía and across Spain to attend what he described as “an experience that stays in your memory forever”.

Meanwhile, local flamenco dancer Fina La Churruca expressed her excitement at returning to the Castillo del Cante line-up, having previously performed at the festival. She said this year’s edition holds particular meaning for her, describing the opportunity to appear at the event as “a dream come true” and a great responsibility. The artist said she hopes to bring everything she has to the stage.

With more than five decades of history, the Castillo del Cante Flamenco Festival will once again turn Ojén into one of the main flamenco centres of the Andalusian summer, bringing together tradition, heritage, culture and some of the genre’s most celebrated artists for a night expected to be another memorable occasion.