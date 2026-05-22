Head to Rincón de la Victoria for craft beer

Jennie Rhodes 22/05/2026 a las 10:13h.

Rincón de la Victoria's annual Birra & Art craft and international beer festival is taking place on the town's Plaza Al-Ándalus this weekend, from Friday 22 May to Sunday 24 May.

More than 35 draught beers, as well as a wide selection of bottled and canned beers are also on offer, with international offerings from Belgium, Germany, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and the USA, as well as special editions.

On Friday the festival runs from 7pm until midnight with live music by Lemon Pie at 10pm.

On Saturday the tents open at 12pm with music from Mita y Mita at 3pm, DJ Mike at 6.30pm and Flame at 10pm. The event closes at midnight.

On Sunday the festival runs from 12pm until 6pm and there will be a big children's party with entertainment and music at 12.30 pm, followed by a concert by Filthy Hounds at 3pm.

There's no admission fee to the beer festival and there will also be stalls selling food including German sausages, Chilean barbecue, Korean specialities, Moroccan cuisine and Turkish delicacies.