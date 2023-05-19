Gaucín opens its studios for art lovers

SUR in English Compartir Copiar enlace

For two weekends each year, the members of Art Gaucín, all residents of the town in the Serrania de Ronda, open their studios to the public and display their art along with invitedguest artists.

The popular art festival will take place this year on 26, 27, 28 May and 2, 3, 4 June and will include sixteen studios and venues exhibiting the work of twenty-two artists.

Many of the members of Art Gaucín have national and international reputations including Sánchez Zabaleta, Jim Rattenbury, Juan Antonio Sangil, Sian Faber, Ana Pellón, Michael Roschlau and Silvia Franco. The invited guest artists include Fernanda Carregado, Bianca de Vilar, Eva-lotta Axelsson, David Briker and Sebastian Hedgecoe.

Over the years Gaucín, known as the ‘balcony of the Serranía de Ronda’ for its breathtaking views of Gibraltar and Morocco, has become a destination for foreign and Spanish visitors. It is no coincidence that this place has been chosen by artists, travellers and bohemians to join their Andalusian neighbours, giving a cosmopolitan touch to the rustic atmosphere that infuses the streets.

The event is open to all and information, with maps of the route, and locations of the venues as well as the local bars and restaurants, is available from the tourist office, Paseo Ana Toval or online: www.artgaucin.com

More Information call :Ira Goldberg : 671425024, email: ira.goldb@gmail.com or Maria Gandarillas : 678657222 , email: mewiss1@gmail.com