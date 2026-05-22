Fulanita Fest returns Marenostrum Fuengirola

Tony Bryant 22/05/2026 a las 10:10h.

As part of the popular Marenostrum Fuengirola summer concert series, Fulanita Fest makes a welcome return to the grounds of Sohail castle from Friday 29 to Sunday 31 May. This all-female festival has established itself as an important music and cultural event, not only for its artistic offerings, but also for its strong commitment to diversity, inclusion and female talent.

An initiative aimed at increasing the visibility of and empowering women artists, the festival kicks off on Friday in Fuengirola port, where the finalists of the event compete for a place on the lineup of Fulanita Fest 2027, and a performance at one of the main stages of Madrid Pride 2026.

Now in its fifth instalment, this year's artists include Fangoria, fronted by iconic singer Alaska, one of the defining figures of Spain's post-Franco countercultural movement known as La Movida Madrileña in the late 1970s and 1980s. Fangoria rose to fame due to their eclectic music, which blends synth-pop, electropop, dance-pop, house and glam rock.

Other performers on the lineup are Chanel, a Cuban-Spanish singer, actress and dancer who represented Spain in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest; indie-pop and alternative pop singer-songwriter Natalia Lacunza, who became widely known after competing in the 2018 season of Operación Triunfo; and Violeta, a singer from Granada known for blending pop, indie and intimate acoustic sounds.

www.marenostrumfuengirola.com