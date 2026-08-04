Fuengirola celebrates good food and good music

SUR in English 04/08/2026 Actualizado a las 11:35h.

The popular Bocata Fest returns to Marenostrum Fuengirola from 6 until 7 August, bringing a celebration of gourmet street food and live entertainment to the historic Sohail Castle.

This year’s culinary lineup features several renowned chefs, including Dani Carnero of Michelin-starred Kaleja, alongside Diego René (Kraken), Álvaro Ávila (El Nacional), Álvaro Saura (Liceo Playa), Reyna Traverso (Niña Bonita), Mariano Rodríguez (EME de Mariano), and Alberto Vega (El Mesón de Cervantes). Together, they will serve over twenty exclusive signature sandwiches and high-end street food dishes, with a completely different menu offered each evening.

https://marenostrumfuengirola.com/eventos/bocata-fest-26/

Beyond the savory offerings, visitors can expect a selection of artisanal desserts including, among others, Brownie & Olive by chef Daniel García. His brownies, made with extra virgin olive oil as the key ingredient, will be among the dessert options available for festivalgoers to enjoy.

There will also be live musical performances by Pop FM and 90 Roll, local DJ sets, a fashion and craft market, live tattooing, interactive activities, and prize draws throughout the two-day event.

As a new addition for this edition, Bocata Fest has partnered with the Olivares Foundation, an organisation dedicated to improving the quality of life for children with cancer and other chronic illnesses, as well as their families. Representatives from the foundation will be present at the venue during the event to raise awareness and explain firsthand the vital support they provide to young patients and their loved ones.

https://www.surinenglish.com/hemeroteca/what-to-do.html