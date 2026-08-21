Experience three cultures in one town

Jennie Rhodes 21/08/2026 a las 02:00h.

This year's Festival de las Tres Culturas (three cultures festival) in Frigiliana is taking place from Thursday 27 to Sunday 30 August.

The programme for the four-day event, which celebrates the town's Christian, Islamic and Jewish heritage, includes shows, cultural activities, parades, exhibitions and events aimed at audiences of all ages. A craft market will be offering a selection of traditionally inspired products and the music lineup features performances by Festicultores, Los Aslándticos, Shabu, Aborígena, La Vinilo and Los 4 Fantásticos.

This year's tapas route will feature 16 venues, five more than last year, and there will be two pyromusical shows; one on Thursday 27 at 10.30pm to signal the start of the festival. The other one, on Sunday 30 August at midnight, will mark the end of this year's festival. Both displays will take place on Plaza de las Tres Culturas.

Additional parking has been set up and a shuttle bus service will operate a regular service between Frigiliana and Nerja between 7pm to 3am. For a full programme and further information in English, go to: www.frigiliana3culturas.com/eng.