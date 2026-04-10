Estepona to come alive with festival combining food and culture

Tony Bryant Estepona. Friday, 10 April 2026, 10:26 Share

Estepona is gearing up for one of its most popular spring festivities, an event aimed at hosting cultural and leisure activities for all audiences at different locations throughout the town centre. 'Estepona - Vive sus Calles' offers a programme of activities that take place from Friday 17 to Sunday 19 April, including the Saborea Estepona tapas route.

This year, more than 40 bars and restaurants from both the town centre and surrounding areas are participating, offering a tapa and drink from 3.50 euros.

The route offers participants the chance to vote for the best tapa and to enter a draw with prizes including hotel stays, concert tickets and gastronomic experiences.

The initiative also features two other culinary events: the Sabor a Málaga 'Popi' cheese fair and the national ham carver's competition.

Along with a variety of children's activities, including a gymkhana, bouncy castles and tattoo workshops, there will also be performances by the Scandinavian school choir and the chamber music concert, Sonatas from Venice, performed by the Madrid trio Sonora Fugitiva.

In addition, the programme includes a series of flamenco and pop concerts, the highlight of which is a performance by Chenoa (Saturday 10pm in Plaza del Ajedrez), a singer who rose to fame as a contestant of the Spanish television talent show, Operación Triunfo.

www.estepona.es