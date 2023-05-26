Discovering Spain through the eyes of a Ukrainian artist Victoria Dael has been living in Riogordo since fleeing her home city of Lviv in April 2022 and is holding her first Spanish exhibition in the village

Victoria Dael with her dog and one of the paintings.

A new exhibition of work by Ukrainian artist Victoria Dael is opening at Riogordo Ethnographic Museum Saturday 3 June.

The artwork in the Revealing Spain exhibition is the fruit of a year-long process; the same amount of time that the painter has been living in the village.

Victoria, 40, and her husband were enjoying their fulfilling and happy life in Lviv in western Ukraine, when on 24 February 2022 Russia invaded.

With the encouragement of her husband, Victoria made the difficult decision to flee the country and she came to Spain. However, her husband had to stay in Ukraine.

A long journey to Malaga

Victoria and her dog, Watson, named “after my favourite literary character” travelled independently on trains and their journey took them from Lviv to Krakow, then on to Berlin, Cologne, Brussels, Paris, Barcelona and finally to Malaga, where Victoria had a friend who was already living here. She explains that European train companies “helped the Ukrainians with free tickets”.

Unable to Paint

Unsurprisingly, it took Victoria some time before she felt ready to pick up a paintbrush: “I was stunned by what was happening to us during those days and nights. I spent some months without being able to paint,” the artist says.

“What hurt the most was not being able to perceive the beauty surrounding me here. However, little by little, my eyes were opening once again,” Victoria explains and the paintings in her exhibition reflect her desire to discover Spain.

The exhibition runs until 30 June with the opening happening on Saturday 3 June at 8pm. Opening hours are Thursday 10am to 2pm, Friday and Saturday, 10am to 2pm and from 5 to 9pm, Sunday from 9am to 5pm.

All of the work is for sale and 30 per cent of the profits will be donated to Ukrainian charity organisations and volunteer groups that take care of abandoned animals in Ukraine.

For further information about the exhibition contact Riogordo museum Tel: 952 732620. Victoria’s website: www.victoriadael.com