A bridge in the sky: the fresh adrenaline rush on the Caminito del Rey

Tony Bryant 03/11/2026 Actualizado a las 07:08h.

Andalucía offers endless opportunities for adventurous travellers, particularly those seeking exhilarating experiences and breathtaking challenges. Those looking for the ultimate adrenaline rush should head to the new suspension bridge at the final section of the Caminito del Rey in the Guadalhorce valley region, which runs parallel to the iron bridge over which the trains pass.

Opened in June 2026, the bridge spans the dramatic gorge near El Chorro, replacing the former exit path from the Caminito and adding an exhilarating new experience to one of Spain’s most famous walking routes.

Spanning approximately 110 metres and suspended around 50 metres above the ground, it is now one of the longest pedestrian suspension bridges in Spain. The opening of the bridge represented the most significant enhancement to the Caminito del Rey since its complete restoration in 2015.

Set against the dramatic landscape of the Desfiladero de los Gaitanes, the bridge offers visitors an entirely new perspective of the gorge. The structure has been carefully designed to blend with its natural surroundings while providing an exhilarating crossing that combines a thrilling sense of exposure with a reassuring feeling of security.

This new attraction offers a distinctly different experience from the rest of the walk consisting of gorgeside paths. The structure gently sways beneath your feet, heightening the sensation of exposure and adding an element of excitement. At the same time, high mesh sides and a solid walkway provide reassurance.

The deck is a latticework with a tramex finish, which allows the bottom of the gorge to be seen underfoot. Visits are regulated and limited to 30 people at a time to maintain fluidity while visitors stop to take photos and contemplate the views.

The bridge provides the perfect vantage point for capturing spectacular photographs - dramatic limestone cliffs, turquoise water and sweeping views of the outstanding landscape. The Caminito is a particularly photogenic walk because the scenery changes throughout the route, from enclosed rocky passages to open valleys and soaring canyon walls.

Photogenic walkway

Close-up compositions reveal layered limestone, weathered surfaces, deep crevices and unusual natural rock shapes. The warm ochre and grey stone can look beautiful in angled sunlight. One of the most thrilling photo spots is the glass viewing platform projecting out over the gorge. Even if you are comfortable with heights, it offers a dizzying view straight down.

The new bridge feels like a natural extension of the Caminito, rather than a separate attraction. The majority of the route remains exactly the same, as visitors still walk along the iconic wooden pathways attached to the gorge walls. However, instead of finishing on the traditional exit path, walkers now continue toward the final section, before crossing the suspension bridge and exiting via the new pathway.

However, for those with vertigo or anyone who would rather avoid the crossing, the original path remains open as an alternative route.

Memorable experience

The Caminito del Rey is a fantastic place to spot wildlife: birds of prey gliding past at eye level can be one of the most memorable experiences of the walk. Golden eagles, Egyptian vultures and peregrine falcons are regular sights in this area, while mountain goats can be spotted climbing vertical rock faces and sometimes appear on the rocky slopes beside the trail.

Spring or early autumn are particularly rewarding periods for combining wildlife watching with comfortable walking conditions.

Today, the first stretches of the old and dangerous Caminito are only preserved as industrial archaeology, underneath the new path.

Work began on the new cliff-side path in 2014 and lasted one year. The historic inauguration of the new Caminito del Rey took place on 28 March 2015, after an investment of 5.5 million euros by the consensus of all the administrations and municipalities located in its surroundings, of which 2.3 million euros went to the construction of the new footbridge and the rest to the improvement of access and facilities in the surroundings.