Celebrate Bloomsday at city's literary café

JENNIE RHODES 12/06/2026 a las 02:00h.

Malaga city is once again heading back to Dublin and 16 June 1904 to celebrate Bloomsday, the day on which events in the epic novel Ulysses by the celebrated Irish novelist James Joyce all unfolded.

This year's celebration is taking place at El Café de Chinitas, on Pasaje Chinitas near Plaza Constitución, from 7pm on Tuesday 16 June.

The programme includes a number of readings in English, Spanish, French and Swedish from the book and they will be accompanied by live music.

Extracts include the famous 'kidney breakfast' from Calypso and Molly Bloom's soliloquy. This will be followed by an interview with Antonio Saenz about the connections between Spain and Ireland from extracts in Ulysses.

Andalucía and Gibraltar feature a lot throughout the novel in relation to the character Molly Bloom, who was born Marion Tweedy in Gibraltar in 1870. In chapter 16 the main character Leopold Bloom discusses the “passionate temperament” of Spaniards, attributing it to the climate and there is mention of Andalusian girls, bullfighters, Malaga raisins and the town of Ronda.

For further information and reservations call WhatsApp: 667 449 387.