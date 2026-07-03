Cazorla: a retreat amid nature

With summer now in full swing, many people are seeking ways to escape the rising temperatures and the influx of tourists arriving in the coastal ... towns of Malaga province. One of the most popular options for a few days away from the bustle of the Costa del Sol during July and August is to head inland, where natural parks and picturesque whitewashed villages tucked into the mountains offer a cooler, more peaceful retreat.

A popular choice for the adventurous traveller is the Sierras de Cazorla, Segura y Las Villas natural park, Spain's largest protected natural area.

This beautiful landscape is known for dramatic limestone mountains, pine forests, rivers, waterfalls, wildlife and charming villages and hamlets. Located in the northeast of the province of Jaén, this outstanding natural environment offers the tranquillity and beauty of one of Spain's most iconic landscapes, perfect for enjoying outdoor activities such as rafting, canoeing, swimming and hiking.

It is popular for its natural rock pools with clear mountain water formed by the river Segura and its tributaries, excellent for taking a dip to cool off. There are plenty of picnic areas located along the river banks shaded under pine trees, where one can relax and simply enjoy the tranquillity of the outstanding natural scenery.

Biosphere Reserve

Spain's largest natural park is also the second-largest in Europe. It was designated a Unesco Biosphere Reserve in 1983, and five years later, it was granted Special Protection Area (SPA) status for its importance as a habitat for migratory birds. Among the numerous birds of prey are bearded and griffon vultures and golden eagles, along with Spanish ibex, red deer, wild boar and wolves, which were reintroduced in recent years.

The waterfall in La Tobla. (SUR)

Protection of roughly 700 square kilometres in the southern part of the park dates back to 1960, when the national hunting reserve of Las Sierras de Cazorla y Segura was established.

The region is a popular destination due to its stunning countryside, diverse flora and fauna and rich cultural heritage. The park encompasses two major mountain ranges, the Sierra de Cazorla and the Sierra de Segura, which together contain Spain's largest continuous pine forest.

Throughout the park are magnificent karst formations, and some of the most striking are found on the Cerrada de Elías and Salto de los Órganos routes.

Step that rises to the sky

With a population of around 40, the hamlet of La Tobla, known as «the step that rises to the sky», is well worth a visit. The hamlet lies on the right bank of the Segura river. The high rocky outcrop on the hillside where the hamlet is located is home to griffon vultures, which can usually be seen circling above the cliff. The nesting site can be reached via a goat path that begins in the hamlet itself, near the Cueva del Agua cave, and climbs a steep ascent of more than 600 metres.

The area surrounding this hamlet is home to several remarkable tourist attractions and sites of environmental significance, most notably its labyrinth of caves and waterfalls. At the base of a steep dolomite cliff, a deep chasm opens into an underground network from which a powerful torrent of crystal-clear water emerges. Flowing through the heart of the village, the stream then cascades more than 100 metres down the mountainside, creating a spectacular main waterfall, the perfect place to cool off and enjoy the beauty of nature at its finest.

Adrenalin rush

Those seeking an adrenalin rush can enjoy kayaking and rafting. A guided rafting trip is one of the most accessible and fun water adventures in the natural park. Even though the most popular rafting stretches of the Segura are slightly downstream in Murcia, many guided experiences connect with the upper Segura basin or nearby tributaries. Depending on water levels and the exact stretch used, you can expect class III rapids, while on other stretches, the focus is less extreme white water and more scenic rafting rather than highly technical.