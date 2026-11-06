British community to unite to remember those lost in conflict

Tony Bryant 06/11/2026 Actualizado a las 11:58h.

Across the Costa del Sol, inland towns and Gibraltar, members of the Royal British Legion Spain South, serving and former members of the British Armed Forces, together with their families and local communities, will come together over the coming days to remember and honour all those who made the ultimate sacrifice in conflicts since the First World War. As in Britain and throughout the English-speaking world, commemorative services and a two-minute silence will be held to pay tribute to the fallen and reaffirm that their courage, sacrifice and memory will forever remain in the hearts of our nations.

Seeing as Remembrance Day falls on Wednesday 11 November, the majority of this year’s services are taking place on Sunday 8 November.

These include St George’s Church in Malaga, where the service will be led by Father Louis Darrant. A Remembrance Service will be held at the Commonwealth War Graves area immediately following the usual Sunday service in the chapel, which takes place 11.30am. The memorial will be attended by members of the RBL and the Royal Air Force Association, who will lay wreaths on the international war graves.

The Mijas Costa branch will hold its annual service of Remembrance at Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola on Sunday at 10.30am. The service, led by reverend William Small, chaplain of The Royal British Legion, District Spain South, will be overseen by Standard Bearers of several local branches, who will be joined by veterans of all three military services and the 1st Fuengirola Scout Group.

Other memorials taking place on Sunday include the Manilva branch in Sabinillas (11.45am), assisted by the Love to Sing Choir; Mollina (12.30pm), held the Anglican Church at Salinas and led by Reverend Doreen Cage; Loja (11.30am), where a bagpiper will assist the service at the Hotel Paraiso; Benajarafe (11.30am), at the Asador restaurant, Puente Don Manuel; and Nerja (11.30am), which hold its Armistice Day event at the Al Andalus Hotel in Maro.

On Wednesday 11 November, the Coín branch of the RBL is holding its ceremony at the cemetery chapel (11.30am), which will be attended by members of the Guardia Civil and the town hall. This service includes the annual bell-ringing ceremony and music supplied by the TAPAS choir.

Gibraltar is also holding its Armistice Day service on Wednesday at 12 noon. The Governor of Gibraltar, along with military personnel and representatives of various authorities, will lay wreaths in the lobby of Parliament, while Guards of Honour will be provided by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and the Royal British Legion Gibraltar Branch.

The Remembrance service due to be held in Benalmádena on Wednesday 11 November has again been cancelled this year due to “unforeseen circumstances”. A spokesperson for the RBL Spain South said that they “hope to get it reinstated for next year”.