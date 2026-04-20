Beat Live will bring Kaiser Chiefs, Defected and Faithless to Marbella Arena

SUR in English Marbella Monday, 20 April 2026, 13:50 Share

Marbella’s summer nights are going big in 2026 and Beat Live’s Marbella Arena series has three very different reasons to clear the diary: Kaiser Chiefs, Defected, and Faithless.

First up, Kaiser Chiefs land in Marbella on Saturday 20th June, bringing the kind of singalong indie set that turns an open-air crowd into one loud chorus. Expect a greatest-hits rush of 2000s-era anthems - ‘Ruby’, ‘I Predict A Riot’ and the rest - delivered with the full-throttle energy that made them one of the UK’s most celebrated live bands.

Kaiser Chiefs.

A week later, the mood flips from guitars to glow-sticks as Defected returns for one-night only on Friday 26th June. After selling out back-to-back dates in Marbella last year, the legendary house label is back with a line-up built for proper euphoria: DJ EZ (headliner), Eliza Rose, and Melé. It’s the sweet spot of the season; peak summer energy, a venue made for it, and a brand that’s spent 25+ years perfecting the art of feel-good dancefloors.

Zoom

Then comes the emotional knockout: Faithless live on Thursday 9th July, a set stacked with era-defining tracks and a renewed live spirit that honours the late Maxi Jazz. With 10 UK Top 10 singles, three No.1 albums, and global sales north of 20 million, this is a rare chance to experience one of electronic music’s most important live catalogues under the Marbella night sky with the party running through until 1am.

Zoom Faithless.

Three shows. Three totally different flavours. One simple takeaway: Marbella Arena is the place to be this summer.

More information and tickets: https://marbellaarena.com/