A year when ambition was tested and resilience revealed

From World Cup disappointment to championship glory, 2025 was a year of sharp contrasts for sport in Malaga and the wider province. Major ambitions fell apart at an institutional level, while clubs, athletes and teams across disciplines delivered moments of excellence, resilience and global recognition.

Football

World Cup heartbreak

Following years of anticipation, Malaga formally withdrew as a host city for the 2030 World Cup in July after city, regional and provincial authorities admitted a complete breakdown in managing plans to redevelop Malaga CF's La Rosaleda stadium. The decision was framed as protecting the club and its supporters, but it was widely seen as a historic missed opportunity.

More instability for Malaga

Amid the uncertainty off the pitch, on it, instability continued at Malaga CF. Despite saving the club from relegation in May, coach Sergio Pellicer was dismissed just months into the new season and reserve-team coach Juan Francisco Funes was promoted to first-team head coach in November.

Lower league extremes

Despite turmoil off the pitch amid talk of a takeover, cash-strapped Torremolinos enjoyed a historic season, securing a dramatic final-day promotion to reach the third tier for the first time.

Marbella FC faced the opposite, slipping into a relegation battle that led to a mid-season coaching change in March, survival on the final day, and further staff dismissals in November. Their Copa del Rey highlight came in January, a narrow 1-0 loss to Atlético Madrid at a sold-out La Rosaleda.

Antequera CF, meanwhile, led the table last winter and qualified for the Copa del Rey, but lost out on promotion in extra time in the play-offs. Since then, they've undergone multiple coaching changes amid relegation worries.

Women lead the way

Though the men's team seamlessly qualified for the World Cup, a defeat on penalties to Portugal in the Nations League final in June put a dampener on their year.

By contrast, the women's team enjoyed great success. Barcelona's Aitana Bonmatí made history by winning her third consecutive Ballon d'Or and, on the grass, Spain retained the Nations League in December with a commanding victory over Germany. That said, their Euro 2025 campaign ended in heartbreak in July, as England prevailed on penalties.

Basketball

A golden year for Unicaja

Unicaja cemented their status as one of Europe's elite sides in 2025. February brought a dominant 93-79 Copa del Rey final win over Real Madrid, then success continued internationally as they retained the Intercontinental Cup in Singapore, beating NBA G League United. The side then completed the set in May by lifting a second consecutive Champions League title with a commanding final win over Galatasaray in Athens.

Tennis

Career-best year for local boy

Malaga's Alejandro Davidovich concluded his best season yet, finishing 2025 ranked a career-high 14th in the world. He compiled a 44-26 record, reaching four finals, though a first ATP title eluded him.

Meanwhile, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz cemented his status at the top of men's tennis. He claimed his second French Open title in June, then was the beaten finalist at Wimbledon in July. He then reclaimed the US Open crown in September to return to world number one at just 22.

Cycling

Vuelta chaos

In September, Jonas Vingegaard won the chaotic 2025 Vuelta a España despite pro-Palestinian protests forcing the cancellation of the Madrid finale.

Locally, Pavel Sivakov dominated the 2025 Vuelta a Andalucía for UAE Team Emirates in February, then, in the women's version of the event in October, British rider Cat Ferguson sprinted to victory in the Axarquía hills.

Boxing

Molina dethroned

Samuel Molina had a turbulent 2025 in the welterweight division. In February, he defended his European title and claimed the WBC international belt, beating Sandy Messaoud in Malaga. In August, he then retained the EBU belt after a tense split draw against Anass Messaoudi at La Malagueta bullring.

However, the local boxer's year ended controversially in December, when he lost the European title on points to local favourite Egidijus Kavaliauskas in Kaunas.

Rugby

World Cup preparations under way

Spain booked their return to the Rugby World Cup for the first time since 1999 after a 43-13 win over Switzerland in February, ending a 28-year absence. In November, the side drew a capacity crowd in Malaga during a friendly defeat against ninth-ranked Fiji that showcased their growing competitiveness ahead of Australia 2027.

Karate

Local Grand Winner

Malaga's María Torres capped a flawless Premier League season in June by winning gold in Rabat and securing the Grand Winner title in the +68kg kumite category.

Later in the year, Damián Quintero announced his retirement after his exit at the World Championships in Cairo in December, ending a 20-year career with 130 medals and his status as Spain's most decorated male karateka.

Cricket

Epicentre of European cricket

Malaga played a key role in the European cricket season once again in 2025. In February, British & Irish XI retained the Weston Shield with a 45-run win over European XI at Cártama Oval. This was followed in March by the European Cricket League title, with Jersey's Farmers claiming their first ECL crown after beating Roma CC.

Golf

A big year for local talent

2025 reinforced the Costa del Golf's status as one of Europe's leading destinations, combining elite tournaments with a growing local presence. In April, Carla Bernat made history by winning the Augusta National Women's Amateur, adding global prestige to the year.

International attention returned in July when LIV Golf Andalucía came back to Valderrama, where Jon Rahm led Legion XIII to the team title while Talor Gooch claimed individual honours. Rahm later retained the LIV Golf individual crown in August.

Local performances stood out in autumn. In October, Manilva's Ángel Ayora finished joint ninth at the Open de España, as defending champion Ángel Hidalgo missed the cut.

November proved decisive as Ana Peláez retained the Spanish Women's Professional Championship at Alcaidesa and later placed 23rd at the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España, as Guadalhorce hosted the Ladies European Tour season finale.

The same month, Rocco Repetto Taylor earned his DP World Tour card in Mallorca.