Unicaja Malaga unveil white away kit for 2026-27 season

Marina Rivas 25/08/2026 a las 14:51h.

Unicaja have unveiled their second kit for the 2026-27 season, with white once again the dominant colour of their away strip.

The Joma design follows the same pattern as the home shirt, but in reverse, with vertical green and purple stripes fading towards the main sponsors, Unicaja and Malaga city hall.

The collar and sleeves feature bottle green details, while a wave-like pattern runs across the fabric.

The shirt also carries the logos of Benahavís and the Junta de Andalucía, while the shorts feature Famadesa, Sabor a Málaga and Costa del Sol branding.

Both items are available from Unicaja’s stores at Los Guindos and Plaza de la Marina, as well as through the club’s website. The shirt costs 65.90 euros and the shorts 39.90 euros.

For the first time, both kits are made entirely from recycled polyester produced from PET plastic bottles. Unicaja said the material reduces CO2 emissions by 75 per cent compared with traditional fabrics.