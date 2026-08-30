Tadej Pogacar set for surgery after suffering fractured collarbone and concussion in La Vuelta crash

Iván Benito 30/08/2026 a las 16:26h.

Tadej Pogacar has been forced to abandon La Vuelta a España after a heavy crash left the Slovenian with a fractured collarbone, a stable C7 vertebra fracture and a concussion.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider crashed during Saturday’s eighth stage from Puçol to Xeraco while the peloton was travelling towards an expected sprint. Pogacar went over his handlebars and landed heavily on the road, suffering facial injuries and showing visible signs of dizziness.

Initial examinations at the Universitario Francesc de Borja de Gandía hospital confirmed the collarbone fracture and concussion before he was transferred by road to Barcelona.

A photo Pogacar shared on social media from hospital in Barcelona. (Tadej Pogacar)

Pogacar was pictured wearing a neck brace and with multiple dressings after arriving in hospital. He is due to undergo surgery on his collarbone on Monday.

New race dynamic

Prior to the accident, Pogacar had been dominating the race, winning three of the opening seven stages and building an advantage of almost four minutes. Now, his departure has transformed the fight for the overall title, with Enric Mas taking the red jersey and Primoz Roglic moving into second place.

“It’s a great shame,” Mas said. “I hope he gets better quickly. We’ve got a few races left and he should stay calm.”

Pogacar’s agent Alex Carera said it was too early to rule out a return this season. “I’ve read that the season is over, but, honestly, nobody, not even the medical team currently treating Tadej, can say that,” he told Quibici Sport.

Pogacar had been targeting the World Championships in Montreal, the European Championships in Ljubljana and the Giro di Lombardia after La Vuelta.