Tadej Pogačar set for Malaga appearance during 2026 Vuelta a España stage

Pogačar shows off how many times he has won the Tour de France.

Pedro Luis Alonso 05/08/2026 a las 18:10h.

Cycling fans in Malaga will have the chance to see five-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar in action when the 2026 Vuelta a España passes through the province on Friday 11 September.

The Slovenian, widely regarded as the world's leading cyclist, was confirmed on Monday as a starter for this year's Vuelta after completing another victorious Tour de France campaign.

He will return to the Spanish Grand Tour for the first time since 2019, when, aged just 20, he won three stages, claimed the best young rider's white jersey and finished third overall.

The Malaga stage will cover 205.1 kilometres, starting in Vélez-Málaga and finishing with the first-category climb to Peñas Blancas in Estepona. It will be the penultimate Friday stage of the race and one of the final opportunities for riders to make gains before the overall winner is decided.

Although organisers have yet to publish detailed timings, the stage is expected to begin at around midday, with the finish likely to take place at approximately 5pm.

The route will cross much of the province, passing through Rincón de la Victoria, Malaga city, Cártama, Coín, Alozaina, Puerto de las Abejas, Puerto del Viento, Ronda, San Pedro Alcántara and Estepona before the final ascent.

Organisers have not yet released the precise route through Malaga city. However, the peloton is expected to use major roads including Paseo del Parque, Alameda Principal, Avenida de Andalucía, Avenida de Blas Infante and the A-357 before heading inland through the Guadalhorce valley and returning to the coast via San Pedro Alcántara.

This year's Vuelta will conclude in Granada rather than Madrid because of the Spanish Formula 1 Grand Prix, with its final week taking place entirely in Andalucía.