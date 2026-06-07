SUR golf tournament brings nearly 100 players to Atalaya Golf & Country Club

Group photo of participants at Atalaya Golf & Country Club in Estepona on Sunday.

Marina Rivas 07/06/2026 a las 23:34h.

Nearly 100 golfers took part in the latest edition of the Diario SUR Golf Tournament at Atalaya Golf & Country Club in Estepona on Sunday, with organisers reporting another successful day of competition and networking.

The event, which has become a regular fixture on the Costa del Sol sporting calendar, was played under ideal weather conditions after several days of intense heat across Malaga province.

The tournament, contested in the Individual Stableford format on the course designed by Paul Krings and inaugurated in 1990, brought together men and women of different ages and playing levels.

Alongside the sporting competition, participants also took part in the event's traditional social programme, which included a cocktail reception at the clubhouse following the round.

In the first men's category, Joaquín Llaguno claimed victory ahead of José Rueda and José Damián Aguilar. José Luis Castilla won the second men's category, followed by José Daniel Hernández and Cristóbal López.

Meanwhile, Manuela Araujo topped the women's standings, with Elke Bergstrom finishing second and María Trinidad Pérez third.

In the Scratch competition, Jacobo Cestino secured first place, ahead of Llaguno and Castilla. López also collected the nearest-the-pin prize on the 17th hole.

The tournament concluded with a prize-giving ceremony and another strong turnout for an event that combines competitive golf with opportunities for social and business networking.

The competition was supported by Benahavís town hall and Turismo Costa del Sol, while Ibercaja, Clínica Dental Crooke, Copyrap and Hospiten participated as collaborators.