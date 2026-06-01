Spain's Rafa Jódar reaches first Roland Garros quarter-final

Enric Gardiner 01/06/2026 a las 00:20h.

Rafa Jódar produced the first two-set comeback of his career to defeat Pablo Carreño and reach the Roland Garros quarter-finals for the first time on Sunday.

The 21-year-old from Madrid recovered from a difficult start to beat the experienced Carreño 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in Paris, moving to within three victories of a maiden Grand Slam title.

Carreño, 34, looked in control during the opening two sets as his aggressive and intelligent play repeatedly pinned Jódar behind the baseline. The veteran Asturian used his experience to frustrate his younger opponent and appeared well placed to secure victory in straight sets.

However, the momentum shifted dramatically in the third set when Carreño began struggling with discomfort in his right shoulder. After receiving medical treatment, his level dropped and Jódar took full advantage.

The Madrid player dominated the next two sets, winning 12 of the following 15 games to level the contest. By the start of the deciding set, Carreño was visibly hampered and briefly left the court before returning to continue the match.

Although Carreño threatened with an early 0-30 lead on Jódar's serve in the fifth set, it proved to be his final opportunity. Jódar held firm, secured a crucial break and moved ahead for the first time since the opening set.

There was further disruption when light rain prompted officials to consider closing the roof. Play was briefly halted before conditions improved and the match resumed.

The interruption appeared to favour Jódar, who won five consecutive games and closed out victory with authority to seal a spot in the quarter-finals against Alexander Zverev.

End of the road for Landaluce

Elsewhere, Martín Landaluce's impressive run came to an end after the Madrid player lost one of the longest matches in Roland Garros history on Saturday.

Landaluce was beaten by Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerúndolo in five hours and 58 minutes, falling 6-4, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (8) in the third round. The Spaniard held a 3-0 lead in the deciding set and later moved to within two points of victory in the final tie-break before Cerúndolo completed the comeback.

Despite the defeat, Landaluce is set to rise to a career-high ranking of world number 55 after the best Grand Slam performance of his career.

The 20-year-old spent more than 14 hours on court across three matches in Paris and has secured direct entry into both Wimbledon and the US Open.