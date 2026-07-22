Spain's Carlos Alcaraz poised for injury comeback at US Open title defence

Javier Varela 22/07/2026 a las 15:53h.

Carlos Alcaraz has been included on the official entry list for the 2026 US Open, taking the first formal step towards defending his title at the season's final Grand Slam.

The tournament, which runs in New York from 30 August to 13 September, will be Alcaraz's first major since he was sidelined by a right wrist injury sustained during his opening round match at the Barcelona Open in April.

The Spaniard has since missed both Roland Garros and Wimbledon but has returned to light training, following a cautious rehabilitation programme. He is hitting balls again, although he is not yet playing practice sets, with his team keen to avoid rushing his comeback.

A return at the Cincinnati Masters remains the target, although his participation has yet to be confirmed.

Announcing the entry list, US Open organisers said: "The biggest spectacle in tennis now has its cast following the release of the 2026 US Open singles entry lists."

The statement added: "Defending men's singles champion Carlos Alcaraz will be aiming for his third US Open title."