Skateboarding showcase thrills as 12-year-old from Malaga shines on home stage Spain's leading riders competed at the Rubén Alcántara Skatepark at the season-opening event, which drew strong local support despite tricky conditions

Marina Rivas Monday, 13 April 2026, 16:33 Share

A young local talent was the star as Malaga hosted the opening stop of the Iberdrola Skate Series at the Rubén Alcántara Skatepark over the weekend.

After two previous attempts to stage national competitions were cancelled because of bad weather, Spain’s top skateboarders launched the national season in front of an engaged local crowd.

A brief spell of rain on Saturday did little to disrupt a competition that attracted leading names from across the country, including Basque rider Izei Villacorta, who claimed victory in the men’s park discipline with a top score of 86.03, ahead of Alain Kortabitarte, who took silver with 85.60.

However, much of the attention fell on local skater Adrián García, who secured bronze with 81.50. Despite wind and calima dust affecting Sunday’s sessions, the 12-year-old from Malaga delivered three consistent rounds to finish just five points off the top spot.

Olympic rider Danny León, widely regarded as one of Spain’s most decorated skateboarders, finished fifth.

In the women’s competition, 17-year-old Olympic skater Naia Laso took gold with a score of 71.60, while Grusha Reyna and María Altillo completed the podium with silver and bronze, respectively.