Samuel Molina claims second WBC Intercontinental Silver title in front of 5,000 spectators in Cártama

Marina Rivas 28/06/2026 a las 21:40h.

Samuel Molina claimed the WBC Intercontinental Silver welterweight title for a second time after knocking out Jon Míguez in the fifth round of their headline bout at Cártama's Ciudad Deportiva on Saturday night.

The Malaga fighter produced a decisive display in front of around 5,000 spectators at the international event organised by Heredia Promotion, stopping the decorated Basque boxer with a right hand to the chin after a rapid exchange of punches.

Molina, who entered the contest as the higher-ranked fighter, controlled the opening rounds while carefully managing the pace. He landed a heavy right hand in the second round that visibly troubled five-time Spanish champion Míguez, although the visitor responded strongly during the third and fourth rounds to keep the contest competitive.

The fight came to an abrupt conclusion in the fifth. Molina prevented the round from reaching the bell, overwhelming his opponent before flooring him with a final right hand that left Míguez unable to continue.

The victory improves the Malaga boxer's professional record to 34 wins, four defeats and one draw, with 16 victories by knockout.

The title adds to the same WBC Intercontinental Silver belt that Molina previously won in February 2025 after defeating Sandy Messaoud in Malaga. The latest success is expected to improve his chances of facing higher-ranked international opponents.

The evening also brought further success for local fighters. Junior Osaigboud won the professional K1 European title with a second-round knockout of Samuele De Meis, while Rubén Gil claimed the EBU Silver featherweight title after a unanimous points victory over Abigail Medina.

The event was sponsored by the Diputación de Málaga and Cártama town hall.