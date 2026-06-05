Rob Palmer, commentator ESPN 05/06/2026 a las 10:18h.

One of the more surreal experiences in my TV career was receiving an invitation to the executive suite of the incoming Real Madrid president in his lavish, high-rise office overlooking the capital.

"I want to make Real Madrid the Disneyland of world football" was the message Florentino Pérez wanted to spread to the world.

We'd been granted an exclusive interview shortly after Pérez , or Don Florentino as his spin doctor referred to him, had taken control of the club. An interview was also arranged with Luis Figo, who was his unwitting running-mate in the election that changed history back in 2000. He wanted to sign the best players in the world, dominate European football and make the institution a global entity.

A quarter of a century later, he will feel that they kept his promise. There has been a succession of Galácticos: from Figo, Zidane, Beckham, Ronaldo, Bale to the current superstar Kylian Mbappé.

During his tenure, Real Madrid have won 37 majors, lead the football world in revenue, and the renovated stadium is exceptional. Ironically, the man they named the stadium after, Santiago Bernabéu, won only 32 majors as president.

You can imagine Don Florentino claiming that the stadium should be renamed in his honour. Instead, he's having to suffer the ignominy of a presidential campaign.

It's like history is repeating itself as an upstart billionaire is confronting the institution. Enríque Riquelme is using the Florentino Pérez playbook to take on the man himself.

The dashing 37-year-old announced that Erling Haaland would be his modern-day Luis Figo; he'd also try to sign Rodri from Manchester City as well as appointing club legends Fernando Hierro and Raúl to the brains trust. He's also promising a big-name manager ahead of election day.

Pérez's campaign centres on bringing Jose Mourinho back to Madrid and the more pragmatic signings of Denzel Dumfries and Ibrahim Konaté. Mourinho is box-office but has only won the League Cup in England, UEFA Conference and Europa League in the past decade.

When it comes to razzmatazz, the showman appears to be the challenger. In modern parlance, he's a disrupter - defying the establishment. It's a repeat of 2000 when Pérez performed that role.

Okay, Manchester City have threatened to engage their overworked legal team to take possible action regarding using a player they have contracted until 2029 as a running mate. Haaland's representatives also chipped in: "All very entertaining, but not true. We wish all the best for both candidates in the Madrid elections."

Nobody thought Figo would leave eternal rivals Barcelona back in the day. What happens if there is finally an outcome to the charges the English club faces? Haaland is known to one day fancy playing in Spain. City may be ready to cash in on Rodri after a couple of injury-ravaged seasons.

It's intriguing. Sr Riquelme is full of the kind of ideas that brought Pérez to prominence. He's associating his name with wholesome megastars and has brought on-board two club heroes who don't appear to be part of the Pérez inner circle. It's a cunning play.

As for Don Florentino, it has been a barren couple of years for trophies, his appointments haven't gone well, and the signings haven't gelled. His recent diatribe was Trump-like. How you take it depends on if you like or don't like the approach of the American and Real Madrid presidents.

The sitting leader has history and achievements on his side; the challenger has ideas, ambition and energy. Pérez has transformed the stadium and masterminded a $6bn annual revenue.

Get the popcorn out for one of the most important weekends in the history of the storied club. It's a circus - who will emerge as the ringmaster?