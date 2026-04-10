Simeone's masterclass leaves the heavyweights reeling

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If you'd been asked to guess which one of the three Spanish sides would have one foot in the Champions League semi-finals after the first leg of the quarters, you wouldn't have gone for Atlético de Madrid.

Two tense encounters displayed how matches of this magnitude are decided by the finest of margins. If one component is missing, or a slight weakness is shown at this level, you lose.

Diego Simeone's side is looking best placed to advance because they provided the most complete performance. The wily Argentinian gambled by preserving players in the La Liga match up with Barcelona over the weekend. It cost them three points but triggered success in Europe.

The coach has come under scrutiny as his team sit in fourth spot in the table. He's peaked in cup competitions as his side have reached the final of the Copa del Rey and have a two-goal advantage heading into the second quarter-final next week.

He will quietly celebrate his first-ever victory at the Camp Nou as he contemplates how to secure a path to his third Champions League final. He can rest players in this weekend's league game as the title is beyond them and a top four spot is looking assured.

In Barcelona his counterpart Hansi Flick is in reflective mood. An unfortunate red card for youngster Pau Cubarsí left them a player light and the resulting free kick was punished by Julián Álvarez with a goal worthy of the occasion.

The odds are stacked against Barça with the loss of Cubarsi and the injured Raphinha. The Brazilian has been one of the best players in the world over the past two seasons and would leave a hole in any team. His replacement Marcus Rashford was one of the more impressive players but collectively they fell short of a disciplined Atléti.

Real Madrid are slightly better equipped but trail Bayern Munich by a goal after a bemusing performance at the Bernabeu. It was the sixth defeat in his 19 games for interim manager Alvaro Arbeloa. The same number as the deposed Xabi Alonso suffered in 34 games.

It's still a learning curve for the rookie. The lesson learned this week was play your best players in the biggest games. It was admirable that he stuck with teenager Thiago Pitach who has emerged as a talent for the future. In the present he needed the energy of Jude Bellingham. When the Englishman was introduced, he inspired a late comeback that saved face.

It looked like the players were not buying into Arbeloa's plan as Bayern bossed the game from the first minute. They appeared to take responsibility themselves when reality hit.

Again, it comes down to fine margins. Playing to strengths rather than allowing weaknesses to be exploited. Outstanding goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is injured, and Arbeloa chose Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of the more defensive Dani Carvajal.

Now Real Madrid are facing the prospect of a trophy-less season; Simeone is dreaming of his third Champions League final; and Barcelona are battling the odds.