Don't miss El Clásico Femenino

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If you need your fix of football whilst the stars of La Liga are away on international duty, may I recommend El Clásico Femenino? This week, the women's teams of the two Spanish giants go head-to-head three times in nine days in a rivalry as fierce as the men's version.

You won't be surprised to learn that they are the top two teams in the Spanish standings and have made it to the quarter finals of the Champions League.

They also boast the best players in the world; both reflect the unique values of the institution they represent. The way they play and the way they operate is distinctly Barcelona and Real Madrid. FC Barcelona Femení set the standards, not just in Spain, but in the whole world of club football. They are three-time champions of Europe and have dominated Liga F every year since 2020.

The football they play is very Barça: quick, slick, and stylish. Every team from the under 8's to the senior teams are taught to play that way. Coach Pere Romeu has worked his way through the academy: he coached Gavi when he first arrived at the club; now, he's working with the greats of the women's game. Aitana Bonmatí is an outstanding footballer. Forget gender, she is an amazing technician. Sadly, she's currently recovering from a broken leg, however they can rely on another two-time World Player of the Year in Alexia Putella.

When they were surprisingly beaten by Arsenal in the Champions League final last season, some predicted the bubble had burst. These views were strengthened when the club's financial situation led to several senior players not getting new contracts in the summer. Just like the men's department, they have a thriving academy and they have promoted youth players to the highest level of the game; four teenagers played in the first quarter final with 19-year-old Vicky López taking a starring role.

Real Madrid are a few years behind. They took over an existing club and the necessity is to invest in and import talent. It is a far more cosmopolitan team, led by Scotland's Caroline Weir. They also boast one of the most exciting players in the world; Columbian international Linda Caicedo scored two amazing individual goals in the first semi-final this week. It is a work in progress; they lost the first leg 2-6. It was in front of a capacity crowd at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium. Notably, they are the only club who have chosen not to host the quarter final at the club's main stadium.

They meet again at the same place on Sunday night when Madrid seek revenge in the league fixture. Next Thursday, It appears that the quarter final outcome is a formality as Barca have a four-goal advantage from the first leg; it won't stop the fans turning out in their thousands though. The record attendance of 91,000 was set for a club game when they met at the same stage in 2022. The only reason it will not be matched is the reduced capacity of the still under-construction Camp Nou. They have pitched the price at 25 euros which will ensure that every seat is taken. I recommend that you tune in - you will not be disappointed.