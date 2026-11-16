Record 1,500 people take part in Malaga's Carrera de la Prensa

SUR 16/11/2026 Actualizado a las 10:37h.

Malaga city centre filled with runners on Sunday for the ninth Carrera de la Prensa, which set a new participation record with 1,500 entrants.

The event, organised by the Malaga Press Association (APM) to defend press freedom, attracted 1,324 runners in the seven-kilometre race and 176 in the fifth Solidarity Walk. It sold out a week earlier than planned.

Alejandro Cañas of Club Atletismo Málaga won the men’s Absolute race in 21 minutes 57 seconds, ahead of clubmate Sergio García (22:01) and Arnaud Lepezel (22:27). Trini Martín, of the same club, was the first woman home in 27:41, followed by Ángela Rubiño (27:57) and Cristina García (29:16).

The race started at 9.30am at La Rosaleda stadium and finished outside Malaga city hall. More than 100 journalists competed in their own category, which this year was separate from the Absolute one. Juan Antonio Navarro won the men’s title in 23:28 and Cristina López the women’s in 32:55.

The walk, a two-kilometre route from Plaza de la Victoria to city hall, raised funds for the paediatrics department at the Hospital Materno Infantil.