Rally driver dies in race in Castellón and brother is seriously injured

Gerard Couzens 31/05/2026 a las 14:06h.

A rally driver has died and his brother is fighting for his life in hospital following a race crash.

Co-pilot Samuel Ortiz, 30, was killed instantly in the accident and his driver brother Jordi, 33, was rushed from the scene in a “very serious condition” and remained in intensive care this Sunday.

Organisers suspended the Rallye de La Cerámica 2026 following Friday night’s tragedy on the CV-189 road between the towns of L’Alcora and Onda in the eastern Spanish province of Castellón.

The Rallye Club Costa Azahar, the official organising committee for the competition, said in a statement yesterday: “During the second leg of the Rallye de la Ceramica, held on Friday afternoon/evening, car number 32 crewed by brothers Jordi and Samuel Ortiz, was involved in a serious accident.

“As a result, the co-driver Samuel died at the scene, while the driver was evacuated to Castellón General University Hospital in a very critical condition.

“Upon becoming aware of the situation, the organizing committee of the 2026 Rallye de la Cerámica decided to suspend the event as a sign of mourning and respect.

“The Rallye Club Costa Azahar would like to express its deepest condolences to all of Samuel’s family and friends, and wishes Jordi a speedy recovery."

The two men were in a Honda Civic which hit a crash barrier after coming off the road.

Firefighters confirmed Samuel’s death after cutting the pair out of the vehicle.

They said on social media: “Firefighters have freed the two occupants of the vehicle.

“The first was treated by the event’s medical team and by emergency medical responders.

“The death of the second occupant was confirmed at the scene and following authorisation from the Guardia Civil, firefighters proceeded with the extrication.”

José Ramón Planelles Sánchez, paying tribute to Samuel overnight on social media, said: “Samuel Ortiz has died in the Rallye de La Cerámica. RIP.

“Great sadness in our rally world. A great person leaves us, always smiling. We will keep taking photos of you wherever you are......

“We hope for a speedy recovery for his brother Jordi, who is seriously injured in hospital.

“A big hug to his family and friends, and to Rallye Club Costa Azahar."

Villaviciosa Motorsport wrote: “ We mourn the passing of co-driver Samuel Ortiz. R.I.P. We send our condolences to all his family and friends; much strength to everyone who knew him.

“And we wish his brother Jordi Ortiz (driver) a speedy recovery.

“Our support goes to the organisers - a wise decision to suspend the competition. When a tragedy like this happens nothing else makes sense.”

Rallye Festival Hoznayo, one of the largest motorsport exhibition events in Europe for classic and history rally cars, said: “We would like to express our deepest condolences on the passing of Samuel Ortiz.

“In these very difficult times, we send all our strength and best wishes for a swift and full recovery to his brother Jordi.

“A big hug to all his family, friends, loved ones, and to the Rally Club Costa Azahar organization. We share your grief and send you all our love and support.

“Rest in peace, Samuel.”