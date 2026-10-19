Primera RFEF: Late penalty earns struggling Juventud de Torremolinos a point

Dorgu, of Torremolinos, goes shoulder to shoulder with Sant Andreu's Montoro.

Jorge Garrido 19/10/2026 Actualizado a las 11:15h.

It was a weekend of contrasting fortunes for Malaga province sides in Primera RFEF.

Although they remain bottom and six points from safety, Juventud de Torremolinos came from behind to draw for the second week running, while, in Madrid, Antequera CF saw their five-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Sant Andreu 2-2 Torremolinos

Torremolinos, in their second game under caretaker coach Junes Barny, again claimed a point with a late equaliser, this time a 2-2 draw against Sant Andreu at Can Dragó on Sunday.

The home side went ahead in the 43rd minute when Jaume Tovar headed in a cross from the right by Alexis García.

However, the visitors came out with more intensity after the break and former Malaga CF striker Dioni levelled after teammate Rodri Ajegun pinched the ball from the Sant Andreu defence.

Just three minutes later, though, Sant Andreu’s Bermejo restored the lead after the Torremolinos defence switched off at a corner.

Unperturbed, Torremolinos centre-back Mati Barboza, after scoring last week’s late equaliser, won the decisive penalty in the 88th minute and Cristian Rodríguez converted.

Despite picking up two points from two games, Torremolinos remain bottom with three points.

Real Madrid Castilla 3-2 Antequera

Earlier in the day, Antequera couldn't make it six games unbeaten as they lost 3-2 to Real Madrid Castilla in the capital.

The visitors went ahead in the 40th minute when Castilla’s Jorge Cestero turned Moi Parra’s cross from the right into his own net.

However, Ángel Carvajal equalised for the hosts just before the break, before Álvaro Leiva put them in front in the 53rd minute after weaving his way into the box.

The dynamic of the game then changed four minutes later when Antequera’s Iván Pérez was sent off for a challenge on the edge of the area following a video review, and Castilla’s Alexis Ciria lifted a shot over Dani Alcover to make it 3-1.

Destiny pulled one back for Antequera in stoppage time, his fifth in six games, but it wasn't enough to salvage a point.

His side drops to 12th, five points off the play-off places and three above the relegation zone.