Primera RFEF: Late Matiti goal earns Juventud de Torremolinos crucial home win

Scenes inside the Torremolinos dressing room after the win.

A. G. 16/11/2026 Actualizado a las 09:54h.

The two Malaga province sides in Primera RFEF experienced very different weekends.

Juventud de Torremolinos edged closer to safety with a hard-earned home victory, while Antequera CF saw last week’s revival stall as they fell to defeat on the road.

Torremolinos 1-0 Huesca

Juventud de Torremolinos secured only their second victory of the season on Saturday, extending their unbeaten run under Junes Barny to six games.

Coming off the bench just minutes earlier, Ibrahim Matiti struck in the 84th minute to settle a tight contest and secure a vital 1-0 win over Huesca at El Pozuelo.

Although Torremolinos remain in the relegation zone, they now have 11 points and are closing in on the safe positions.

Coming after last week’s draw away to Villarreal B, the result should give them the confidence to put together a run and climb the table.

Algeciras 2-1 Antequera

On Sunday, meanwhile, Antequera slipped towards the relegation zone after a 2-1 defeat away to Algeciras.

Abraham Paz’s side held their hosts to a goalless first half, but Algeciras were the better team after the break and scored twice in a 15-minute spell between the 59th and 74th minutes through Pau Martínez and Ángel Gómez.

Antequera’s Luismi Gutiérrez pulled one back in stoppage time, although it came too late to spark a comeback.

The defeat, which followed last week’s home win over Rayo Majadahonda, leaves Antequera 15th, just two points above the drop zone.