Primera RFEF: Antequera CF suffer first home defeat of the season

Jorge Garrido 02/11/2026 Actualizado a las 16:46h.

It was a frustrating weekend for Malaga province sides in Primera RFEF.

Antequera CF lost at El Maulí for the first time this season and now sit just above the relegation zone, while Juventud de Torremolinos could only draw with Águilas, although they did move up a place.

Antequera 0-1 Murcia

Antequera suffered their first home defeat of the season on Sunday as Murcia, beaten by Torremolinos last week, won 1-0 at El Maulí.

The only goal came in first-half stoppage time, when former Torremolinos player Usse Diao, on for just four minutes after replacing the injured Joel Jorquera, headed in a Javi Moreno corner from the right.

Until then, the game had been evenly balanced, with Antequera’s Isra Domínguez going close and Dani Alcover stretching to keep out an effort from Murcia’s Flakus Bosilij.

After the break, Murcia were comfortable on the ball and Antequera rarely threatened, although Mangada fired a free kick wide and substitute Adrià Gené forced a routine save from Dani Jiménez.

Having lost two of their last three games, Antequera drop to 15th, three points above the relegation zone.

Torremolinos 0-0 Águilas

Later in the day, Torremolinos were held to a goalless draw at El Pozuelo by Águilas, who are also in the relegation zone, although the point lifts them a place to 18th.

Coming off their first win of the season, Torremolinos are now unbeaten in four games under Junes Barny, with one win and three draws.

Águilas, beaten in the cup at Antequera in midweek, started brightly and Josema Raigal tested the hosts with an early long-range shot.

Torremolinos then asked the referee to review a possible penalty for a challenge on Dorgu, but nothing was given.

The hosts pushed harder after the break, with Pau Pérez narrowly missing from a corner and Águilas goalkeeper Salcedo saving a Cristian Rodríguez free kick.

Torremolinos now have seven points.