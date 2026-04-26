Primera RFEF: Antequera CF stun the leaders to take a giant step towards safety Elsewhere in the third tier, Marbella FC's late defeat and a goalless draw for Juventud de Torremolinos leave their survival hopes in the balance

The Antequera players celebrate the winning goal with their fans.

Nacho Carmona Sunday, 26 April 2026, 22:43 Share

Antequera CF produced the only really positive result of the weekend for Malaga sides in Primera RFEF, the third tier of Spanish football.

The victory for Antequera significantly boosted their survival bid, whereas Marbella FC edged closer to relegation and Juventud de Torremolinos remain without a win since March.

Antequera 2–1 Eldense

Antequera took a major stride towards safety on Saturday with an impressive victory over leaders Eldense, ending the visitors’ seven-match winning run.

They struck early through Barbu after five minutes and, despite conceding an equaliser to former Malaga CF striker Dioni in the second half, they continued to push forward. Eventually, their persistence paid off when Gené netted the winner on 81 minutes.

They were marginally the better side throughout and now sit seven points clear of the drop zone, putting themselves in a strong position ahead of a crucial trip to Betis B next weekend.

Marbella 0–1 Sabadell

Marbella suffered a damaging defeat despite dominating large spells against Sabadell on Sunday.

They created significantly more chances, especially given that their opponents were reduced to ten men early on, but could not convert their superiority into goals.

After enduring the storm, Sabadell struck late through Godoy in the 90th minute to snatch all three points and reclaim top spot.

Marbella remain in deep trouble, sitting ten points from safety with only four matches remaining, though their relegation is not yet mathematically confirmed.

Tarazona 0–0 Torremolinos

Elsewhere, Torremolinos extended their winless run to five matches on Sunday with a stalemate at fellow strugglers Tarazona.

They were slightly the better side but could not find a breakthrough in a tense encounter. Despite the frustration, they remain just one point from safety and still have their fate in their own hands.

Under Carlos Alós, they are yet to secure a victory, and a difficult home clash against promotion-chasing Atlético Madrileño awaits next.