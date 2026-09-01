Primera RFEF: Antequera make winning start as Torremolinos fight back for valuable point

The Antequera players celebrate their victory over Ibiza in the changing room.

Jorge Garrido 01/09/2026 a las 13:33h.

In the opening weekend of third-tier action for the 2026-27 season, both Malaga sides avoided defeat.

Antequera CF opened their Primera RFEF campaign with a 3-2 victory over promotion hopefuls Ibiza at El Maulí, while Juventud de Torremolinos twice came from behind to draw 2-2 away to Atlético Madrileño.

Antequera 3-2 Ibiza

Antequera made the ideal start under Abraham Paz, beating an Ibiza side expected to challenge near the top of the table.

They struck twice inside the opening 14 minutes, with Destiny finishing a counter-attack in the eighth minute before Adrià Gené doubled their advantage six minutes later with a chest finish from a Moha Bassele free-kick.

However, Ibiza responded strongly and levelled before half time. Iker Varela pulled one back in the 20th minute before Pedro Ortiz completed the comeback eight minutes before the interval.

Antequera regained the lead after the break when Julio Martínez headed in a corner from Luismi Gutiérrez to make it 3-2. They held on for three points against one of the division's anticipated promotion contenders.

They now face another major test, travelling to newly relegated Zaragoza next weekend.

Atlético Madrileño 2-2 Torremolinos

Elsewhere, in the capital, Torremolinos showed considerable character to claim a point against an Atlético Madrileño side who reached the promotion play-offs last season and have retained much of their squad.

The hosts took the lead in the 13th minute through Marc Domènech, who featured in both the top flight and Segunda División last season.

Torremolinos responded when defender Mati Barboza reacted quickest to a series of rebounds inside the area to level.

Domènech then restored Atlético's advantage early in the second half, but Torremolinos refused to surrender. Grozdanic equalised late on to secure a valuable point from a difficult opening fixture.

César Arzo's side will now face another demanding away trip, visiting Real Madrid Castilla on Saturday, with Dioni Villalba potentially returning to the squad.