Primera RFEF: Antequera CF end winless run with comfortable home victory

Antequera's Destiny celebrates his goal with a tribute to the late Jesús de Miguel.

Jorge Garrido 08/11/2026 Actualizado a las 23:36h.

Matchday 11 produced a much brighter weekend for Malaga province sides in Primera RFEF, the third tier of Spanish football.

Antequera CF bounced back from last week’s home defeat to climb away from the relegation zone, while Juventud de Torremolinos showed plenty of character to take a point off the team at the top of the table.

Antequera 3-1 Rayo Majadahonda

Antequera ended a five-game winless league run with a 3-1 victory over Rayo Majadahonda at El Maulí on Saturday, moving up to 12th with 14 points.

They went ahead in the 22nd minute when Destiny converted a penalty after Rayo Majadahonda defender Sina fouled Isra Domínguez, with the Nigerian striker then holding up a Tenerife shirt in tribute to the late Jesús De Miguel.

Just over ten minutes later, Rafa Diz doubled the lead from close range after a precise pass from Domínguez.

The visitors pulled one back in the 43rd minute when Yoshimura picked up the rebound from a Dani Alcover save and set up Dani Gallardo, whose goal stood after a video review.

However, in the last minute of a long period of first-half stoppage time, Moi Parra intercepted a loose pass, rounded the goalkeeper and finished into an empty net.

Antequera were comfortable after the break.

Villarreal B 1-1 Torremolinos

On Sunday, Juventud de Torremolinos stretched their unbeaten run under Junes Barny to five games with a 1-1 draw away to Villarreal B, who started the day top of the table.

The hosts, coached by David Albelda, went ahead in the 15th minute when Albert García finished a counter-attack with a low shot across goal from the edge of the area.

Torremolinos responded soon afterwards, as Dioni Villalba, the division’s all-time top scorer, met an Ángel Climent corner from the left at the near post and headed in.

Both sides then went looking for a winner, and Villarreal B’s Barry was sent off in the 84th minute for a heavy challenge on Torremolinos centre-back Mati Barboza.

However, Torremolinos couldn’t make the extra man count.

They remain in the relegation zone in 18th, but now have eight points.