Primera RFEF: Another disastrous matchday as all three Malaga sides lose again Antequera CF and Marbella FC both suffered heartbreak late on as Juventud de Torremolinos also slipped to a narrow defeat

Jorge Garrido Monday, 6 April 2026, 00:06 Share

Malaga province’s representatives endured a damaging weekend in the third tier of Spanish football, with all three sides losing at home on Saturday in a round that could prove decisive.

Late goals and fine margins left Antequera CF, Marbella FC and Juventud de Torremolinos all under increasing pressure in the bottom half of the table.

Antequera 2–3 Tarazona

Antequera suffered the cruellest defeat of the trio as they were beaten by SD Tarazona, thanks to a stoppage-time penalty.

They recovered from going a goal behind to lead early in the second half through Luismi Gutiérrez’s quickfire double, with the first coming from the penalty spot. However, they were pegged back almost immediately.

Then, the decisive moment came in the 99th minute when a controversial penalty was awarded and converted.

It marked their third consecutive defeat and leaves them drifting away from play-off contention and towards danger.

Marbella 0–1 Villarreal B

The same day, Marbella slipped deeper into trouble after a narrow home loss to Villarreal B.

They competed evenly for long periods, with both sides creating chances, but were undone late on by Etienne Eto’o’s header in the 80th minute.

The result makes it back-to-back defeats at home and leaves them in the relegation zone, with survival now looking increasingly unlikely with only a handful of matches remaining.

Torremolinos 0–1 Cartagena

Further down the coast, Torremolinos also fell by a single goal, losing to FC Cartagena.

After a balanced opening, the visitors took control and scored through Yanis Rahmani’s header midway through the first half.

Torremolinos struggled to respond and now sit just above the relegation places, ending a previously solid run and increasing the urgency for a swift turnaround.