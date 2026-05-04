Mutua Madrid Open: Jannik Sinner dominates as Marta Kostyuk claims breakthrough title

Enric Gardiner 04/05/2026 a las 12:26h.

Jannik Sinner produced a commanding display to defeat Alexander Zverev 6-1 6-2 and win the Mutua Madrid Open, while Marta Kostyuk secured the biggest title of her career in the women’s final at the Caja Mágica.

Sinner needed just 57 minutes on Sunday to overwhelm Zverev, sealing a fifth consecutive Masters 1000 crown and extending his winning streak to 23 matches.

The Italian broke in the opening game after Zverev chose to receive serve and quickly raced into a 5-0 lead, winning 20 of the first 25 points.

Zverev briefly steadied in the second set but was unable to sustain any pressure. Sinner struck 19 winners and eight aces, converting all four break points he created.

After the match, Zverev said, "I’m sorry for the final, it hasn’t been my best day," before adding to his opponent, "You’re by far the best."

The absence of Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz through injury was a notable backdrop to the tournament, removing a major attraction for local supporters in Madrid.

His absence, paired with Sinner's victory, strengthened the Italian's grip on the world rankings. He moved to 14,350 points, surpassing the 14,000 mark for the first time and opening a 1,390-point lead over Alcaraz, who is set to drop 3,000 points in the coming weeks due to his absence from Rome and Roland Garros.

Maiden WTA 1000 title

The previous day, Marta Kostyuk defeated Mirra Andreeva 6-3 7-5 to win her first WTA 1000 title, capping the best fortnight of her career.

The Ukrainian imposed an aggressive game plan from the outset, taking the initiative with powerful groundstrokes to claim the opening set in just over 30 minutes.

Andreeva responded to lead 3-1 in the second set, but Kostyuk regained control, saving two set points at 5-4 before breaking serve and converting her third match point.

The victory extends her winning run on clay to 11 matches following her title in Rouen and is set to lift her to a career-high ranking.

"It’s incredible to be here. I’ve wanted to give up many times, but my team has always been there," Kostyuk said.