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Kai Stewart lands a punch on Nico Gaffie in Miami on Friday. BKFC

Marbella's Nico Gaffie falls short in controversial BKFC featherweight world title bout

The judges delivered a split verdict after a closely fought contest in Miami against American champion Kai Stewart

Marina Rivas

Sunday, 22 March 2026, 21:34

Marbella-born fighter Nico Gaffie was denied the BKFC featherweight world title after a narrow and controversial points defeat to American champion Kai Stewart in Miami on Friday night.

The 29-year-old, fighting in the biggest bout of his career in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promotion, went the distance over five rounds at the Hard Rock Hotel but saw the referee raise Stewart’s hand at the final bell.

Gaffie, who hails from the Colonia El Ángel area of Nueva Andalucía, started brightly and looked to take control from the centre of the ring, pressing forward with aggressive combinations. His power and speed were evident early on, with several heavy hooks troubling Stewart.

The American, however, relied on a more measured approach, using straight jabs and frequent clinches to disrupt Gaffie’s rhythm and limit sustained exchanges. Over time, Stewart managed to land a series of isolated but effective shots that appeared to influence the judges.

Eventually, two judges scored the contest 49-46 in favour of the champion, while the third had it 48-47.

Controversy surrounds decision

The outcome was met with immediate controversy, with sections of the crowd and members of Gaffie’s team believing the Spaniard had done enough to win.

The reaction extended to social media, where fighters, including Argentina’s Franco Tenaglia, voiced support for Gaffie, claiming he had been the rightful winner.

Despite the defeat, Gaffie earned praise for his performance and competitiveness on the world stage. For now, however, his pursuit of the BKFC featherweight crown goes on.

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surinenglish Marbella's Nico Gaffie falls short in controversial BKFC featherweight world title bout

Marbella&#039;s Nico Gaffie falls short in controversial BKFC featherweight world title bout