Marbella's Luis Ángel Maté wins Škoda Titan Desert Morocco after dominant display

Pedro Luis Alonso 04/05/2026 a las 12:07h.

Luis Ángel Maté sealed overall victory at the Škoda Titan Desert Morocco on Friday, underlining his enduring form after retiring from elite road cycling.

The Marbella-born rider took control from the opening stage and maintained his lead throughout the demanding six-day multiple-stage mountain bike race across desert terrain.

Competing for KH7, Maté combined consistency with tactical awareness to fend off a field that included former professional cyclists such as Miguel Indurain, Luis León Sánchez and Jonathan Castroviejo. His triumph follows an earlier win this year at the Cabo de Gata event in Almeria.

Teamwork proved decisive, with Dani Moreno winning stage five and Vicente Quiles finishing third overall. Both riders played key roles in protecting the lead and controlling the pace during critical moments.

“At the finish, I wanted to copy the celebration Andrey Amador did last year when he won. He couldn’t be here with us, but we missed him. This victory is for him,” Maté said.

“It’s an extreme race that pushes you to the limit physically and mentally. You can’t say you’ve finished until you cross the final line.”

Reflecting on the final stage, he added: “It was very tough, with a crash, wind, rocks, descents and climbs. The KH7 team did an extraordinary job.”

In the women’s race, Spain’s Pilar Fernández finished second behind Dutch rider Tessa Kortekaas, who also impressed in the overall standings.