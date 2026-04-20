Marbella FC's relegation delayed as Juventud de Torremolinos fall into the drop zone Only Antequera CF could provide real positivity for Malaga province's sides in Primera RFEF this weekend

Víctor Sánchez opens the scoring for Marbella on Sunday.

Antonio Góngora Monday, 20 April 2026, 01:10 Share

Two Malaga province sides remain deep in relegation trouble after a mixed matchday in Primera RFEF.

Marbella FC secured a crucial win that just about keeps them afloat in the fight for survival, while Juventud de Torremolinos suffered a home defeat that sends them into the drop zone.

The major plus came for Antequera CF, who earned a late away victory in Murcia.

Marbella 2-0 Gimnàstic

Marbella delivered a vital response to a run of poor form on Sunday with a controlled 2-0 win over Gimnàstic that ensured their relegation to the fourth tier must wait.

They started strongly and took the lead when Víctor Sánchez finished after a mistake from the visiting goalkeeper.

Marbella dominated large spells and eventually sealed the points in the second half through Cambra following a rebound.

The victory ensures they survive another day, with the result crucial given how tight the bottom end of the table remains, where defeat would have confirmed their relegation had other results gone against them.

Torremolinos 1-2 Real Betis B

Juventud de Torremolinos, meanwhile, fell into the relegation zone after a 2-1 home defeat to Real Betis B later in the day.

They began positively and went ahead through Pito Camacho, but Sorroche equalised before half time.

Despite pushing for a second goal, they were undone late on when Rodrigo Marina struck the winner for the visitors.

The defeat is a major setback and places Torremolinos inside the drop zone at a crucial stage of the season.

Murcia 2-3 Antequera

On Friday, Antequera produced one of their most important wins of the season with a dramatic 3-2 win away to Murcia.

They struck first through Siddiki before Murcia equalised via Jorge Sánchez, only for Biabiany to restore the lead.

The hosts levelled again from the penalty spot through Flakus, setting up a tense finish, but Antequera found the decisive breakthrough deep into stoppage time when Bassele scored the winner.

The result lifts them into mid-table and gives them breathing space, now five points clear of the relegation places.