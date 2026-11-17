Tomsula, during his visit to the Ciudad de Málaga athletics stadium last week.

Marina Rivas 17/11/2026 Actualizado a las 15:36h.

Team Andalucía Wolves, a new American football club based in Malaga, are expected to join the American Football League Europe (AFLE) in 2028 after a year of preparation with the competition itself, SUR understands.

Under the arrangement, the AFLE, which currently has no Spanish team, will work with the club throughout 2027 and lend it coaches and players to help it develop.

The Wolves have yet to play in competition, so the extra year is intended to give them time to professionalise before the 2028 season, which runs in spring and summer.

The plan follows a visit by Jim Tomsula, a former San Francisco 49ers head coach who now leads the league. He watched the team train at the Ciudad de Málaga athletics stadium last week and was complimentary about what he saw.

"You can see the passion here," he said. "The coaches are teaching and the players are working hard, and it’s impressive. We want to be in Spain and we believe in it."

The club itself was founded only a few months ago and is run by former player Juan Antonio Rejano. It already has 50 players and 10 coaches from across Andalucía and the Canary Islands.

Meanwhile, its sponsors include Grupo Enjoy, Gatorade and El Corte Inglés, and the project has the support of Malaga city hall and the Andalusian regional government.