Malaga's Alejandro Davidovich ends wait for first ATP title with historic Mallorca triumph

Pedro Luis Alonso 28/06/2026 a las 21:21h.

Malaga's Alejandro Davidovich claimed the first ATP Tour title of his career on Saturday after beating Ethan Quinn 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the ATP 250 Mallorca Championships.

In doing so, the Rincón de la Victoria-born tennis player achieved a landmark moment for tennis in Malaga: he became the first player from the province to claim a title at this level, going one better than Emilio Álvarez, who finished runner-up in Kitzbühel in 2000.

That said, the American, Quinn, playing in his first ATP final, made Davidovich work hard throughout. The opening set was decided by a tie-break after the Spaniard missed the chance to serve it out at 5-4.

He recovered to win the breaker before taking control in the second set with the only break of serve. This time, there was no late collapse, as he closed out the match with two aces.

The triumph earned Davidovich 250 ATP ranking points, prize money of almost 100,000 euros and a rise to world number 23 ahead of Wimbledon.

Adversity

With his composed victory on grass in Calvià, Davidovich also ended a painful run of five defeats in previous ATP finals. The 27-year-old had previously fallen short in finals at Monte Carlo, Delray Beach, Acapulco, Washington and Basel, including two matches in which he held match points.

Speaking during the trophy presentation, Davidovich admitted the long wait had made the moment even more meaningful.

"You don't know what it feels like to walk out second to collect the trophy. I'd already walked out first five times," he said.

He dedicated the title to his family, saying: "I want to dedicate it to my mum and to my dad, who's in heaven and gave me my first racquet when I was two and a half."

Davidovich also thanked the ball kids, who had cheered him on throughout the tournament whenever they handed him his towel.

"It always made me laugh because every time you gave me my towel, you'd encourage me by saying things like, 'Come on, Álex!' Even though you were working, thank you for all the extra support," he said.

He finished his speech with a message aimed at his critics: "Thanks to the people who didn't believe in me."

Davidovich now turns his attention to Wimbledon, where he is scheduled to face Juan Manuel Cerúndolo in the first round on Monday.