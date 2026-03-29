Promotion race tightens as wasteful Malaga CF held to goalless stalemate Juan Francisco Funes's side dominated from the outset but failed to convert a string of clear chances against a limited Leganés outfit

The moment Malaga's Joaquín was brought down by the keeper, who escaped a red card.

Daryl Finch Sunday, 29 March 2026, 00:01 Share

Malaga CF were left frustrated after a goalless draw against Leganés at La Rosaleda on Saturday evening, having failed to convert a series of clear chances in a match they controlled throughout.

The home side dominated proceedings and created at least seven significant opportunities, but a lack of finishing and moments of misfortune denied them a deserved victory in their push towards the top end of the table.

The hosts, playing in front of a season-high crowd of 27,999, began aggressively, maintaining the attacking intent shown in recent matches. The only change to the starting line-up saw Rafa replace the injured Carlos Dotor, while Dani Sánchez continued at left-back.

Fast start without reward

Malaga's attacking play was fluid and direct, and the early pressure quickly translated into chances. Within the opening 15 minutes, Chupete, Carlos Puga and Joaquín all came close in quick succession, only to be denied by in-form Leganés goalkeeper Juan Soriano.

Rafa also spurned an opportunity, hitting the ball over the bar after a cutback from David Larrubia.

A controversial incident followed when Soriano, formerly of Malaga, fouled Joaquín outside the area, receiving a yellow card despite strong appeals for a red.

Juan Francisco Funes's side continued to press, creating further openings before the interval. Chupete missed another clear opportunity on the counterattack late in the first half, as the game remained goalless despite overwhelming home dominance.

Continued frustration

The pattern continued after the break. Joaquín fired wide early on, before Dani Lorenzo struck the crossbar with a powerful effort from distance as Malaga intensified their pressure.

Leganés offered little in response, aside from isolated attacks and a disallowed goal in the first half for offside from Álex Millán.

As frustration grew, the hosts made changes with 20 minutes remaining, introducing Víctor García and Josué Dorrio. However, despite the fresh legs, Malaga were unable to find a breakthrough. In fact, substitute Eneko Jauregi missed another clear chance in the closing stages.

With time running out, the home side continued to push, but their finishing deserted them. The final whistle confirmed a result that felt like a missed opportunity, even if upcoming fixtures against direct rivals will ultimately shape their destiny.