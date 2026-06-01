Play-off place secured for Malaga CF thanks to final-day Chupete double

Chupete, in front of Larrubia, after scoring the opening goal.

Daryl Finch 01/06/2026 a las 00:06h.

Malaga CF confirmed their place in the play-offs on Sunday, having sealed a fourth-place finish with a 2-0 win away at Real Zaragoza in the final match of the regular Segunda season.

Juan Francisco Funes's men arrived at Estadio Ibercaja knowing that victory would guarantee their place in the top six, and they immediately took control against their already-relegated opponents.

The visitors created a series of chances during the opening stages. Carlos Dotor was denied at close range after being played through by Dani Lorenzo, while David Larrubia threatened from a rehearsed corner routine.

Then, their persistence was finally rewarded in the 34th minute when Larrubia's effort was parried by the Zaragoza goalkeeper and Chupete reacted quickest to score from the rebound. The striker's 23rd league goal of the season gave Malaga the lead they had long deserved.

Larrubia later fired wide from another promising position and Chupete and Joaquín Muñoz also failed to convert opportunities as Malaga dominated possession.

Continued pressure

The pattern of the game continued after the restart. Zaragoza offered little attacking threat, and Malaga maintained control and continued to create chances, with Chupete, Adrián Niño and Rafita all going close as the visitors searched for the goal that would ease any nerves.

The decisive moment arrived in the 76th minute when substitute Niño was brought down inside the penalty area. Referee Palencia Caballero initially waved play on, but a VAR review prompted him to award a penalty.

Chupete stepped forward and converted confidently to score his 24th goal of the campaign, completing his brace.

The second goal removed any remaining uncertainty, and Malaga comfortably saw out the closing stages in front of more than 1,000 travelling supporters.

Las Palmas await

The final whistle confirmed a successful regular season for Malaga, whose squad features a significant number of academy graduates.

Victory ensured they finished fourth with 73 points and among the four teams competing for the final promotion berth to Spain's top flight.

Funes's side will now travel to face Las Palmas on Sunday for the first leg of the play-off semi-finals (kick-off 9pm), ahead of the return leg at La Rosaleda on Wednesday 10 June (also 9pm).