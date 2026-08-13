Penalty shoot-out farce sees Costa del Sol Trophy awarded to Malaga CF

Daryl Finch 13/08/2026 Actualizado a las 12:36h.

Pre-season came to a close in bizarre circumstances for Malaga CF on Wednesday night, with the club awarded the Costa del Sol Trophy after the Fulham FC players unexpectedly left the pitch following a 2-2 draw at La Rosaleda.

The match appeared to be heading for a penalty shoot-out after Eneko Jauregi converted a late spot-kick to level the score, but the West Londoners didn't remain on the pitch to contest it. The visitors said penalties had not been included in the agreement for the match and that they had to leave in time for their return flight.

The unusual ending followed a tense final few minutes. Referee Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias awarded Malaga a penalty after Calvin Bassey handled the ball in the area. Coach Álvaro Arbeloa protested the decision and was sent off, along with another member of the Fulham coaching staff.

Fulham take an early lead

Fulham had controlled much of the opening stages and took the lead in the 24th minute when Ryan Sessegnon headed into the net following a cross from the opposite side.

However, Malaga needed just four minutes to respond. David Larrubia created the opening before setting up Chupete, who finished to make it 1-1.

In the second half, the visitors then regained the lead in the 57th minute when Alex Iwobi converted a cross from Timothy Castagne.

The hosts struggled to maintain their passing game as the match progressed, but continued to push for an equaliser, which eventually came in the first minute of stoppage time when Jauregi converted the penalty to make it 2-2.

After the final whistle, Fulham players immediately left the pitch, leaving a bewildered Malaga side to stage a symbolic shoot-out, with Jauregi scoring into an empty goal before the home side collected the trophy.

The match, watched by 17,179 spectators at La Rosaleda, was Malaga's final pre-season fixture before their league campaign begins away at Atlético Madrid next Wednesday, 19 August.

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