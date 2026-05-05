Malaga back in the hunt for promotion as club faces 'four cup finals' in a row

Malaga’s triumph in Eibar has breathed new life into their promotion aspirations just as the campaign reaches its climax. With only four matches remaining, ... each fixture has taken on the status of a cup final.

The Blue and Whites are back in the play-off positions, meaning they control their own fate in this decisive final month of competition as they fight for a return to the top flight.

It is an attractive run-in for the fans, with two matches at La Rosaleda and two on the road. This Saturday at 9pm, Malaga host Sporting Gijón; the following Saturday at 4.15pm, they travel to Ceuta; they then return home to face league leaders Racing Santander, before a final-day trip to Zaragoza that could prove decisive for both clubs.

Having navigated five matches against the division's toughest sides Malaga now face a theoretically easier, but still demanding, sprint to the finish. While their upcoming opponents may seemingly have "nothing to play for," the final positions carry significant financial weight due to television revenue distribution, ensuring no one will be handing out easy points.

1. Malaga-Sporting, the first test

Sporting Gijón arrive at La Rosaleda with their promotion dreams effectively over. While mathematically possible, they sit eleven points off the play-offs with only 12 left to play for. Conversely, they are under no threat of relegation. How a team in such "no man's land" will perform is unpredictable, but having lost their last two matches - including a painful home defeat to Ceuta - they will be desperate to stop the rot.

2. Ceuta-Malaga, a 'trap' match?

The second hurdle comes away at Ceuta. On paper, it looks similar to the Sporting fixture, but playing away adds a layer of difficulty. Recent form suggests this will be no walkover; league leaders Racing could only manage a draw there a fortnight ago. Ceuta still have a slim mathematical chance of a top-six finish and will be keen to put on a show for their home fans and climb the table for financial reasons.

3. Malaga-Racing, the unknown quantity

The visit of the league leaders is shrouded in uncertainty. All eyes will be on how Racing Santander arrive at La Rosaleda and what plans former Malaga boss José Alberto López has for his old club. There is a strong possibility that Racing could have already secured promotion to the Primera División by the time they reach the Costa del Sol. If they win their next two games and results elsewhere go their way, they could arrive as champions - a scenario that changes the dynamic of the match entirely.

4. Zaragoza-Malaga, with everything at stake?

The season finale at La Romareda promises to be an emotional affair. Real Zaragoza are currently enduring a nightmare run, sitting in the relegation zone and four points adrift of safety. If the gap remains the same by the final day, Zaragoza could already be relegated, making for a sombre atmosphere.

However, if they are still fighting for survival, it will be a high-pressure cauldron for both sides. Much will depend on Zaragoza's upcoming results against Valladolid, Sporting, and Las Palmas.