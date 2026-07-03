Malaga CF unveil season ticket prices with a 30 per cent average increase following promotion

Renewal prices range from 195 euros in the upper Fondo section to 605 euros in the central middle Tribuna.

Antonio Góngora 03/07/2026 a las 18:15h.

Malaga CF have launched their 2026-27 season ticket renewal campaign with an average price increase of more than 30 per cent following their return to the top flight.

The renewal period opened today (Friday 3 July), and will run online until 2 August. The club expect only a small number of places to become available for new supporters once the renewal process has been completed.

Speaking at the campaign launch, Malaga general director Kike Pérez defended the new pricing structure, citing the club's return to the top division.

"Eight years on, they're cheaper than they were in our previous season in the top flight," he said, while also praising club administrator José María Muñoz for his work. "We've built a fantastic club."

According to the club, renewal prices range from 195 euros in the upper Fondo section to 605 euros in the central middle Tribuna. New season ticket holders will pay between 234 and 726 euros depending on their seat, although significantly reduced prices will be available for supporters under the age of 25.

Malaga have also reorganised the stadium seating plan, increasing the number of ticketing sectors from 11 to 22.

Numbers capped

Meanwhile, the club has also confirmed that it will maintain a maximum of 26,550 season ticket holders due to the limited number of seats available at La Rosaleda.

It will once again reserve just over 3,000 seats for general sale at each home league match, as it did last season, limiting the number of additional season tickets that can be issued.

New applications will open on 7 August without a ballot. Instead, places will be allocated according to supporters' seniority as Carné Malaguista members, with the membership card now required to secure a future season ticket. Around 3,200 supporters currently hold a Carné Malaguista.