Malaga CF suffer Bernabéu reality check as Real Madrid run riot

Daryl Finch 30/08/2026 Actualizado a las 21:08h.

It was never going to be easy, but after three games, Malaga CF sit in the La Liga relegation zone after Real Madrid swept them aside 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday - their heaviest defeat since returning to the top flight.

The result exposed the scale of the challenge facing Juanfran Funes's side in their first season back in the top flight, as the visitors couldn't reproduce the intensity and confidence shown in their opening matches against elite opposition.

More than 2,000 Malaga supporters travelled to the capital and formed a significant presence among the 74,799 spectators, but they had little to celebrate as Real Madrid established a three-goal lead before the half-hour mark.

Funes again selected an XI without any of the four summer signings. Rafa replaced Dani Lorenzo, who missed the match with a fever, while the team remained largely made up of academy graduates.

Three early goals set the tone

The opening stages offered some encouragement for Malaga, with Real Madrid initially reluctant to press aggressively. Joaquín Muñoz fired wide for the visitors while Trent Alexander-Arnold also threatened from distance. That balance quickly disappeared, however.

Jude Bellingham opened the scoring in the 19th minute after surging from midfield and beating several Malaga players before firing between Alfonso Herrero's legs. The goal was reviewed for a possible foul on Ángel Recio but stood.

Seven minutes later, Real Madrid doubled their advantage. Kylian Mbappé and Bellingham both attempted to finish the move before the ball struck Carlos Puga on the line, and then Alfonso Herrero's back, with the goalkeeper credited with an own goal.

(Agencia LOF)

Malaga struggled to retain possession and couldn't threaten their hosts in attack. Their problems deepened in the 30th minute when Mbappé reacted quickest to an Alexander-Arnold cross from the right and volleyed home to make it 3-0.

The three goals had arrived in just 11 minutes and effectively settled the contest. That said, Malaga improved towards half time, with Rafa hitting the post and Chupete narrowly missing the target, but they went into the interval with an almost insurmountable deficit.

More competitive

New signing Pablo Martínez was introduced at the break and Malaga produced a more competitive second half, controlling more of the ball without possessing enough attacking quality to seriously trouble Real Madrid.

Herrero was required to make saves from Bellingham and Alexander-Arnold while Malaga continued to search for a consolation goal.

A late penalty awarded to Malaga for Yan Diomandé's handball on Haitam's freekick was overturned by VAR after it became clear that it first hit Antonio Rüdiger in the face.

Real Madrid then really made Malaga pay as they completed the scoring in the first minute of stoppage time, when substitute Arda Güler finished off a neat passing move with an easy close-range finish.

While their return to the big time has been a baptism of fire with trips to both Atlético and Real Madrid in the opening three gameweeks, things don't look as bleak as the table would suggest, with easier opposition coming up in the shape of Levante, who visit La Rosaleda this Sunday (6:30pm kickoff).