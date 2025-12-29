Malaga CF return from Christmas break with sold-out open training session

Antonio Góngora Malaga Monday, 29 December 2025, 17:46 Share

The Malaga CF players returned to training this Monday afternoon after the Christmas break with confidence high following last week’s impressive victory over Almeria and with a large crowd in attendance at an open session at La Rosaleda.

The players reported back a week after that win and began preparations for Sunday’s league match away to Sporting Gijón, which kicks off at 2pm.

The focus is on maintaining the strong momentum built over the last five matches under new head coach Juan Francisco Funes after Malaga took 11 points from a possible 15 since his appointment.

Monday’s session allowed supporters to watch from the lower tier of La Rosaleda, where attendance required a free ticket. As is often the case, all available places had been taken in advance, meaning the designated area of the stadium was full.

After several days of rain, supporters attending the open session enjoyed favourable weather as the club ran additional activities alongside the training session, continuing a Christmas tradition that usually takes place in December or January.

Positivity

The return to work followed a week of rest during which players were still required to adhere to individual fitness programmes. Now, the side are aiming to pick up where they left off before the break as they continue their climb up the table and consolidate a place in the top half.

Malaga currently sit tenth in the table, four points outside the promotion play-off positions, and the visit to Gijón is viewed as another important test, where Malaga face a Sporting side still hovering around the play-off places.

The atmosphere in the dressing room and among the fanbase remains positive after a strong month of results, and Funes is expected to keep the core of the team that has gone five games unbeaten with three wins. However, enforced changes may be required due to absences, as in recent weeks.

January plans

Away from the pitch, the club’s planning for the January transfer window remains unresolved, according to SUR sources.

While there is scope within the salary cap, the squad is full with all 25 places occupied, meaning any new signing would first require a departure. A loan move for Moussa, who is returning from a long-term injury, is seen as the most likely option, although no decision has been taken.

Midfield or defensive reinforcements are considered the clearest possibilities but further additions are far from certain as Malaga prioritise stability after their recent improvement.