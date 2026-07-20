Malaga CF re-sign winger Juan Cruz on loan with option to buy

Antonio Góngora 20/07/2026 a las 13:42h.

The second signing of the summer is through the door at Malaga CF, who have snapped up winger Juan Cruz on a season-long loan from Leganés with an option to make the deal permanent.

The 26-year-old follows in the footsteps of centre-back Fernando Calero in joining the club since they sealed their promotion back to La Liga.

Cruz, who can play on either flank or as an attacking midfielder, is highly regarded by Malaga head coach Juanfran Funes, who previously coached him at Atletico Malagueño.

In fact, the Hispano-Argentine attacker progressed through the academy at Martiricos before making his first-team debut in 2018.

After leaving Malaga, Cruz joined Betis, where he also featured for the senior side under Manuel Pellegrini, before moving to Leganés on 1 February 2024. There, he played a key role in the Madrid side's promotion to La Liga and remained with the club in the top flight before a further campaign in the second tier following their relegation.

Malaga are expected to continue strengthening their squad before the transfer window closes. The club remain in talks over the possible return of midfielder Carlos Dotor, while sporting director Loren Juarros is also targeting new full-backs following the departures of Víctor García and Jokin Gabilondo.