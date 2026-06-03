LaLiga rejects city council’s request to show Malaga CF's play-off fixtures on big screens

Jorge Garrido 03/06/2026 a las 22:59h.

Malaga supporters will not be able to watch their side’s promotion play-off matches on giant screens in public spaces after LaLiga rejected a request from Malaga city council.

The council’s Sports department had approached both LaLiga and the Spanish Football Federation to explore the possibility of installing large screens for fans during Malaga’s bid for promotion to Spain’s top flight.

However, the governing body led by Javier Tebas refused to authorise public broadcasts of the matches.

Broadcasting rights

LaLiga’s regulations prohibit clubs, local authorities or third parties from screening fixtures in public spaces. The restriction is linked to the organisation’s existing broadcasting agreements with audiovisual rights holders.

According SUR sources, the city council is continuing to examine possible alternatives, although the prospect of public giant screens appears unlikely for either the semi-finals or a potential final.

2024 promotion

The decision comes as a disappointment for many Malaga fans, particularly after around 12,000 supporters gathered at the Cortijo de Torres auditorium to watch the club’s dramatic promotion-clinching match in Tarragona in 2024. On that occasion, Antoñito’s goal in the 122nd minute secured Malaga’s return to professional football.

A similar proposal was recently rejected in Ceuta ahead of Malaga’s match there, with LaLiga also refusing permission to install giant screens in the autonomous city.